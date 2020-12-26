A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the farmers over the three laws which have been the bone of contention between the two parties, forty farm unions will hold a meeting today at 2 PM to chalk out their future course of action and take a decision on holding talks with the centre.

Today, the agitation near Delhi borders has entered its 31st day. It was in November that the farmers took it to streets to mark their agitation against the three laws.

Yesterday, PM launched an attack on opposition over the laws saying, “Those who are playing the game with their flags in the name of farmers, now they have to hear the truth. These people are searching for herbs to survive themselves in the political arena, by making a place in newspapers and media.”

“Today I regret that more than 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal have not been able to get benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. More than 23 lakh farmers of Bengal have applied online to take advantage of this scheme. But the state government has stopped the verification process for so long,” PM Modi said, addressing a virtual event.

Launching an attack on Congress-led UPA government, PM said, “In 2013-14, when UPA was in power, Congress was in power, Sonia-Manmohan was in power, then the budget of farmers was Rs 21,900 crore. Right now, Modi ji increased Rs. 1,34,399 crore from 21,900 crore in the interim budget for farmers.”

The protesting farmers are demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws–The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 enacted in September.