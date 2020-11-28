A day after the Delhi government allows farmers to protest in the national capital, a large number of farmers are still camping around the Delhi border.

The protesters have said they have enough essentials to continue their protests for up to six months. At least three highways that lead to Delhi remain blocked amid the protests.

Yesterday, thousands of farmers were allowed to enter Delhi for their planned protest against farm laws.

The decision comes after a morning of clashes with the police at the Haryana border.

As per the reports, groups of farmers, walking with tractors carrying stocks of food and essential supplies, are trying to enter Delhi from multiple points, defying barricades.

Haryana police have dug trenches at various crossing points in order to stop the marching farmers.

Delhi Police used water cannon and tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway.

Farmers were seen clashing with security forces, as they tried to head towards Delhi as part of their protest march.

Delhi Police had seek permission from Delhi Government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons, in view of ongoing protest. However, the permission by denied.

Protesting farmers will be allowed to enter the national capital. They will have the permission to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area, Delhi Police Commissioner said.

The Delhi Police Commissioner has appealed to the farmers to maintain order and demonstrate peacefully.

“After discussion with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold peaceful protest at Nirankari ground in Burari. Delhi Police appeals to them to maintain peace,” said Eish Singhal PRO Delhi police.

The agitating farmers earlier entered into a confrontation with the Delhi Police and there was mild lathi-charge and some rounds of tear gas shells used besides water cannons to push the farmers from Singhu and Tikri borders along Delhi-Haryana.