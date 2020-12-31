Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at the launch ceremony of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gujarat’s Rajkot said that the preparations for administering the coronavirus vaccine on Indians are in the last stages.

“Preparations are in last stages for the vaccination programme against COVID-19. People will get vaccine manufactured in India,” PM Modi said.

“Efforts are in the final stages for making the vaccine made in India, rapidly reaching every nook and corner,” PM said.

He said India’s preparation is in full swing, to run the world’s largest immunization campaign. He called to move forward together to make vaccination successful just the way last year we tried to prevent infection.

“Though the number of new coronavirus cases are decreasing in the country, people should not let their guard down and strictly follow coronavirus safety measures even after vaccination,” he said.

“I used to say ‘jab tak dawai nahi dhilai nahi’ but now our mantra for 2021 should be: Dawai bhi, kadaai bhi,” PM said.

PM remembered the efforts of the millions of doctors, health workers, scavengers and other frontline corona warriors who have constantly put their lives at stake to protect humanity. He lauded the efforts of the scientists and all those who provided food to the poor in this difficult period with full dedication.

He said that even after so many decades after independence, only 6 AIIMS were established in the country. During Atal ji’s government in 2003, steps were taken to establish 6 more AIIMS.

He added that in the last 6 years, work on 10 new AIIMS has started and many have been inaugurated. He said along with AIIMS, 20 Super Specialty Hospitals are also being constructed.

PM Modi said if 2020 was the year of health challenges, 2021 is going to become the year of health solutions. The world will move towards health solutions with better awareness. The Prime Minister stressed, India will play a major role in the health solutions as it played in the meeting the challenges of 2020. He said India’s contribution for the health solutions of 2021 will be critical for the scaling of the solutions.

Given the competence of Indian medical professionals and service motivation, along with expertise like mass immunization experience India will provide smart and affordable solutions to the world. Health startups are integrating health solutions and technology and making health care accessible.

“India is going to play an important role in both the future of health and health of the future” PM Modi said.