Daugher-in-law arrested for murder of woman in Bhopal

A woman allegedly murdered her mother-in-law over some dispute by hitting a piece of tile on her head inside the bathroom of the family’s house in Indore. The accused daughter-in-law has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, the incident occured in the Sheetal Nagar locality here on Sunday evening when the two women were alone at home. It came to light in the night when other family members returned home.

As per police investigations, the deceased, Gomti Chaudhary (47), was at home with her daughter-in-law Neha (25), when the dispute occured. Neha allegedly dragged Gomti into the bathroom and hit a piece of tile repeatedly on her head till she died.

When Gomti’s husband Kaushal Pratap and his son Sandeep, Neha’s husband, returned home at night, they saw Gomti lying unresponsive in a pool of blood. They rushed her to a hospital but the doctors there declared her dead.

The police were informed about the matter and a police team from the Vijay Nagar police station reached the house.

According to investigating officer Devendra Sengar, the accused daughter-in-law Neha has been detained and is being questioned. She got married to Sandeep about an year ago. Her parental home is in Bhopal.