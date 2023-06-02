Dalit youth bashed up in Gujarat village for dressing up well

A Dalit youth and his mother have being bashed up in a Gujarat village. It’s reported that the immaculate dress of the youth complete with a pair of sunglasses was the trigger for the attack.

According to reports, some upper caste Rajputs of the village Mota of the Banaskantha district were annoyed by Jigar Sehkaliya after spotting him in clothes and sunglasses on Tuesday. Such attacks on Dalits by upper caste men have taken place in Gujarat in several districts during the last few years.

Jigar was standing in front of his house on Tuesday morning when some upper caste people taunted him for wearing good clothes and sunglasses. “You are flying too high these days,” the Rajput youths told the Dalit man disapproving of his gait and abused him.

Later in the evening, the Rajput youths attacked Jigar with sticks when he was standing near a temple. As the Dalit youth’s mother intervened to protect him, she also got beaten up by the Rajput men. Her clothes were also torn off.

Seven upper caste people have been booked under the relevant Sections of Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for the incident but no one has been arrested as yet.