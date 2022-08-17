Dalit woman teacher burnt to death in Jaipur

A 34-year old woman, a scheduled caste woman teacher working in a private school, who was set on fire by miscreants over a cash money borrowing/lending dispute with her close relatives on August 10 near her house in Jaipur-Rural, succumbed to burn injuries at the SMS Hospital here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victim, Anita Devi Raigar, was attacked by some miscreants who sprinkled highly inflammable solvent and ignited it before they fled from the scene while she was going to her school around 8:30 am in Raisar town in Jaipur district on August 10, the Superintendent of Police-Rural Manish Agarwal told SNS when contacted.

Anita, who received over 60 percent burns, was first rushed to the Jamuaramgarh hospital where she was referred to the SMS hospital and she collapsed early this morning. A case under section 307 of IPC for attempt to murder was lodged on August 12 and her statements were recorded in the hospital against the eight persons who were close relatives from her husband’s side, the SP said.

Now, the FIR is revised under section 302 and other acts of IPC against the eight accused (four each of men and women) in her in-laws’ family, the SP said. The victim has lended about Rs.2.5 lac to her husband’s Tauji and Chacha family members on loan and when she demanded to pay back there were always quarrels among them since May this year. Earlier the police had lodged two separate cases (counter FIRs) against all of them and bound them not to be involved in any such case.

However there is no document available showing the lending or borrowing of the cash as stated by the victim and her husband Tarachand’s statements.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajasthan State President Satish Poonia held the the Congress government responsible for rising crime cases against the Dalit community in the parts of the state saying, “Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who holds the Home Ministry has failed miserably on the law and order front as in the last six months, the atrocities against Dalits (SC/ST) and women were alarmingly risen and there was no control over it”.