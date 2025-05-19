Dalit woman alleges 20-hour custodial harassment; accuses Kerala CM’s office of apathy

A 39-year-old Dalit woman from Panavoor in Thiruvananthapuram has levelled serious allegations against the police and the Chief Minister’s Office. She claimed she was subjected to mental torture by the police for nearly 20 hours after being taken to the Peroorkada Police Station in connection with a theft case.

R Bindhu, a domestic worker, was summoned to the Peroorkada Police Station following a complaint regarding a stolen necklace from the house where she was employed. She alleged that during her detention last month, she endured acute mental harassment and was denied basic human dignity.

Bindhu further claimed that when she maintained her innocence, the police threatened to implicate her daughters and coerced her into confessing. According to her, when she asked for water, she was told to drink from the restroom. She was released only after the homeowner reported finding the missing necklace the following morning.

The complaint had been filed by Omana Daniel, a resident of Ambalamukku, accusing Bindu of theft. Despite legal provisions prohibiting the detention of women at night for questioning, Bindu was allegedly kept in custody overnight and subjected to relentless interrogation without even being provided water.

Bindu also alleged apathy from the Chief Minister’s Office when she, accompanied by her lawyer, went to file a complaint about the false accusation and her custodial treatment. “I went to the Secretariat and handed over my complaint to a Sir at the CM’s office. My advocate told me he was P Sasi, the CM’s political secretary. He didn’t read the complaint—just placed it aside,” she said.

Responding to these claims, CM’s Political Secretary P Sasi stated that Bindu’s complaint was not ignored. He said the matter was taken seriously, and directions were issued to conduct an investigation and take action against any police personnel found guilty of misconduct.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan demanded a departmental enquiry and stern action against the officers involved. In a statement, Satheesan said the CM and the Home Department could not brush off the incident as an isolated case.

The Sub-Inspector of Peroorkada station has since been suspended following a preliminary report submitted by the Special Branch. The City Police Commissioner confirmed that further action would be based on a detailed report from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, who has been asked to conduct an internal inquiry.