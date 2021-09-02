Daily death counts drop to single-digit mark in Odisha

After the exponential spike in COVID-19 fatalities for almost 100 days, the death toll has dropped to a single-digit mark on Thursday as the district level death recount seems to have come to an end.

Although there is no official word as yet on the completion of the audit, the sudden fall in daily death count was reported in the last 24 hours. Only six COVID patients were reported dead in the latest daily update, while the daily toll surged well above the fifty marks for more than three months.

More than 65% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 93 days. As many as 5,272 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 56 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 8,028.

The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Meanwhile, as many as 108 more children got infected with COVOD-19 in the past 24 hours in the State, taking the number of infections of 0-18 years of patients to 2,160 in the last seventeen days, in a grim projection towards the growing infection rate and vulnerability of the younger population.

A total of 14,916 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 in the past 17 days while 2,160 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected during the said period. Infection among children accounts for 14.48%. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

Meanwhile, the coastal State on Thursday reported 754 fresh COVID-19 positive cases at 1.13% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the last 24 hours while the caseload has now mounted up to 10,09,223, while the cumulative death toll reached 8,028 with 6 fresh fatalities, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

The coastal state now has 7,241 active cases, and 9,93,901 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including 666 in the last 24 hours.

The Khordha district continues to be in the red zone with 2,718 active cases while the remaining 29 districts are now in the green zone, accounting for fewer than 1,000 cases.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of 261 new infections followed by Cuttack at 110 and Balasore at 43.

In the last 24 hours, 4 deaths were reported from the State capital Bhubaneswar followed by Cuttack and Jajpur districts with 1 fatality each.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.81 crore sample tests, taking into account 66,688 clinical examinations on Tuesday. The cumulative positivity rate is at 5.56 per cent and the case fatality rate at 0.79 per cent.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.48% while active cases account for 0.71% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.87% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.1% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.