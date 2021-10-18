Daily Covid cases decline; India logs 13,596, 166 deaths

India on Monday logged 13,596 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 230 days while the active caseload declined to 1,89,694 even as 19,582 patients recovered from the disease during the same time span, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 3,40,81,315 and the active caseload in India now constitutes 0.56 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

With the recovery of 19, 582 people in the last 24 hours, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,19,749, while the national recovery rate has reached 98.12 per cent, which is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 13,596 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The daily new cases reported is the lowest in 230 days now. The active caseload has fallen by 6,152 and is now below the 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,89,694, which is the lowest in 221 days.

The death toll so far has climbed to 4,52,290 with 166 fresh fatalities, according to the data.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,89,493 tests being conducted as cumulative tests conducted so far touched over 59.19 crores (59,19,24,874) mark.

The weekly positivity rate at 1.37 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 115 days now. The daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.37 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 49 days and below 5 per cent for COVID-19:

A total of 12,05,162 vaccine doses were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. With this, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 97,79,47,783 as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 96,88,300 sessions.

According to the health ministry, 1,03,75,864 Healthcare Workers have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine while 90,77,901 HCWs have gotten their second dose. The first dose has been administered to 1,83,61,949 Front Line Workers whereas 1,55,20,467 FLWs received their second dose.

In the 18-44 years age group, 39,31,57,500 have received the first dose shot and 11,07,36,109 have gotten their second dose. 16,77,59,306 beneficiaries in the 45-59 year age group were administered and 8,60,28,053 were given a second dose.

10,57,36,587 beneficiaries above 60 years have received their first dose and 6,11,94,047 from this category received the second dose.