Daily Covid-19 cases come down to 18,166, lowest in over 200 days

Daily cases of Covid-19 have come down to as low as 18,166 on Saturday—lowest in over 200 days, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

While the total administered doses of Covid-19 has crossed 94.70 crores, there are still more than 8.28 crore unutilized Covid-19 vaccines lying with the state governments, the Ministry said.

India on Sunday has witnessed a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases as per the daily data by the Union ministry of health. It said the active case count has remained below 1% of the total Covid-19 cases since March last year.

However, the count of daily deaths has continued to increase. In the last 24 hours, India reported 214 deaths. Overall, 4,50,589 people have died in India due to Covid-19 infections so far, the Ministry said.

India is among the top-3 countries to report the most number of Covid-19 related deaths. The US has reported the highest deaths from the infection (712,972), followed by Brazil 600,830 and India.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 94.62 crore so far. Of these, 68,00,70,189 were given as the first dose and 26,62,20,118 as the second dose.

Among Indian states, Kerala accounts for the most active, as well as deaths. It reported 9,470 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths in a day. Kerala’s active cases stood at 1,13,132 and the death toll mounted to 26,173 so far.

As per the Health ministry’s data, five states have more than 10,000 active cases at present. These include Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, 19 states and UTs have less than 500 active cases, which are, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.