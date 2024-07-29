DAC clears capital acquisition proposals to enhance capabilities of Army, Coast Guard

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Monday cleared capital acquisition proposals to enhance capabilities of the Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard.

A meeting of the DAC, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took place on July 29, in which various capital acquisition proposals were considered.

Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded to the procurement of Advanced Land Navigation System (ALNS) for Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) of the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence said.

The system is spoof-proof with high levels of encryption.

The ALNS Mk-II is compatible with Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, Navigation using Indian Constellation (IRNSS, NavlC), India in addition to Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS). The ALNS Mk-II offers compatibility with Defence Series Maps resulting in very high accuracy in navigational applications for AFVs.

This equipment will be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Chennai under Buy [lndian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (lDDM)] category.

In order to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard, the DAC accorded AoN for procurement of 22 Interceptor Boats with the latest state-of-art system capable of quick interception and shallow water operation in territorial waters. These boats will be used for coastal surveillance and patrolling, search and rescue operations, including medical evacuation.