DAC approves indigenous defence procurement worth Rs 1.05 lakh crore

The Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to approximately Rs 1.05 lakh crore through indigenous sourcing here.

The AoNs were accorded for procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles, Electronic Warfare System, Integrated Common Inventory Management System for the Tri-Services and Surface-to-Air Missiles.

Advertisement

These procurements will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management and augment the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces, a statement from the Ministry of Defence stated.

Advertisement

AoNs were also accorded for procurement of Moored Mines, Mine Counter Measure Vessels, Super Rapid Gun Mount and Submersible Autonomous Vessels. These procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the Naval and Merchant Vessels.

To provide further impetus to indigenous design and development, AoNs were accorded under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category, it added.