Cyprus supports India in its fight against terrorism, says PM Modi

Even as India and Cyprus shared concern over the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe, Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the mediterranean nation for strongly condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and expressing solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

He also thanked Cyprus for reiterating its support for India’s permanent membership of a reformed UNSC as he held wide-ranging talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia.

The two leaders discussed a range of issues, including bilateral matters as well as global developments, including the conflicts in West Asia and Europe.

Addressing a joint press briefing with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia after the two leaders held bilateral talks, Modi said India and Cyprus have expressed shared concerns over the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe and both the countries believe that “this is not an era of war”.

This statement holds significance amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel and Russia-Ukraine.

“We expressed worry over the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Europe. We believe this is not an era of war,” PM Modi said.

Later, after concluding his two-day visit to Cyprus, Modi left for Canada where he will be attending the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, on Tuesday.

Earlier, addressing the joint press conference, PM Modi said, “We are grateful to Cyprus for supporting India’s permanent membership in the Security Council.”

“After two decades, an Indian Prime Minister has visited Cyprus. This is an opportunity to write a new chapter in the India-Cyprus partnership. President Nikos Christodoulides and I held bilateral talks. Cyprus’s Vision 2035 and India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 have similarities. That is why we will be working together towards our shared growth. Over the next five years, we will develop a robust roadmap to provide strategic direction to our cooperation,” PM Modi said.

“We are grateful for Cyprus’ continued support in India’s fight against cross-border terrorism. To prevent terrorism, drugs and arms trafficking, a mechanism for real-time information exchange between our agencies will be developed,” he added.

Christodoulides said he and PM Modi discussed expanding bilateral ties and synergy in various sectors, and agreed to work on defence cooperation, innovation, and tourism.

“We discussed expanding our bilateral relations and synergy in various areas. We want to work on defence cooperation, crisis management, tourism, innovation and Artificial Intelligence. We agreed to work together so that we can produce concrete results,” the Cyprus President said.

PM Modi held official talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

During the talks, the leaders reaffirmed the shared values that underpin India-Cyprus relations and they reiterated support for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other.

The Prime Minister also reiterated India’s support for Cyprus’s unity and for a peaceful resolution of the Cyprus Question based on UN Security Council resolutions, international law, and the EU Acquis.

Both leaders took stock of the ongoing cooperation in various aspects of the bilateral relationship, including trade and investment, science and research, cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties, and explored avenues for collaboration in the new areas of fintech, start-ups, defence industry, connectivity, innovation, digitalization, AI and mobility.

The two sides agreed to establish a five-year road map to strengthen cooperation in strategic areas. They also agreed to establish cyber and maritime security dialogues and a mechanism to have real time exchange of information on terrorism, drugs and arms trafficking issues.

The leaders appreciated the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme signed in January 2025 which would give concrete shape to the defense partnership between the two countries. They welcomed the establishment of the India-Greece-Cyprus (IGC) Business and Investment Council to deepen economic engagement.

Both leaders also discussed enhancing air connectivity to strengthen business, tourism, knowledge and innovation linkages.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor [IMEC] would contribute towards peace and prosperity in the region.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and reform of global governance institutions, including UN Security Council reform.

A joint declaration on the India-Cyprus Partnership was issued following the meeting.

“The two leaders underscored their shared commitment to peace, democracy, the rule of law, effective multilateralism, and sustainable development. They reaffirmed their support for a rules-based international order, grounded in the UN Charter and international law, placing particular emphasis on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), with regard to freedom of navigation and sovereign maritime rights,” the declaration said.

“Cyprus and India expressed their strong commitment to the resumption of UN-facilitated efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Cyprus Question on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality, in accordance with the agreed UN framework and the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” the declaration said.

“India reiterated its unwavering and consistent support for the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity of the Republic of Cyprus. In this regard, both sides emphasized the need to avoid unilateral actions as essential for creating a conducive environment for the resumption of meaningful negotiations,” it said.