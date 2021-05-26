Anticipating possible threats from Cyclone Yaas which made landfall in Odisha at 9.15 a.m., the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has cancelled a total of six flights to eastern India.

These include cancellations of three incoming and three outgoing flights between Mumbai and Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata.

The very severe cyclonic storm Yaas made landfall at Bahanaga, Remuna block, south of Balasore town in northern Odisha at around 9 am with wind speed of 130 to 140 kmph gusting up to 155 kilometer per hour battering mostly Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

While detailed reports of damage and devastation are yet trickle, the State has reported its first casualty with an elderly man crushed under an uprooted tree in Anandpur block in Keonjhar district reported dead. Hundreds of trees and electric poles are uprooted by the impact of gusty cyclonic winds, said officials.

While the government evacuated about 5.8 lakh people to cyclone shelters and government buildings, including 1.52 lakh in Balasore and 1.20 lakh in Bhadrak district, the government has appealed to the people not to venture outdoors till 4 pm.

Mighty waves continue to crash the coast and several seaside villages in Bhadrak, Balasore, and Kendrapara districts have come under watery inundation.