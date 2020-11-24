Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas.”

According to the weather office, Cyclone Nivar is most likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the south-western Bay of Bengal coastal area on Wednesday evening, adding that the deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, “Cyclonic storm ‘NIVAR’ over Bay of Bengal lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of 24th Nov, about 410 km east-se of Puducherry. To intensify further into a SCS during next 24 hrs. To cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during 25th Nov evening as SCS with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph.”

The IMD has suggested complete suspension of fishing activity in the west-southwest regions of the Bay of Bengal till November 25. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea during the next three days.

The cyclone is expected to gain strength into a Severe Cyclone category (90 to 100 km/hr gusting to 110 km/hr) by Wednesday. The IMD has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, while a yellow alert has been issued for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Northern districts in Tamil Nadu could experience rainfall more than 24 cm on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)