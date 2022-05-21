Cybersecurity provider opens new facility in Hyderabad

Arete, an incident response and cybersecurity provider, has inaugurated its new Asia Pacific facility in Hyderabad, designed to provide nonstop support to global clients in transforming how they prepare for, respond to, and prevent cybercrime.

They have 500 employees, 200 are contract employees and have 25 per cent capacity in office.

Arete has been supporting regional and global customers with its team in Hyderabad since 2019.

The launch of the new facility will better equip its team to provide 24×7 support with advanced tools that help secure businesses against the ever-evolving threat landscape.

“Clients care about how quickly and fully they can recover from a cyber breach. Our investment in the new Centre of Excellence is designed to deliver leading cyber support for our global clients,” Raj Sivaraju, Arete’s APAC President said.