Cyber stalker caught harassing ex-fiancé by creating her fake FB account

Cyber stalker arrested for harassing his ex-fiancé by posting her morphed pictures with objectionable description on her fake facebook account created by the accused himself.

The accused, Sudheer Kumar 26, has been arrested by a team of the Cyber Police Station, Dwarka District. The police have recovered one smartphone and one SIM card.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harshvardhan said, “A complaint regarding creation of a fake facebook profile by using the name of the complainant and her photos with obscene description was received at the Cyber Police Station.”

“The complainant further alleged that the unknown accused is sending requests and her morphed pictures to her family members. Further, she stated that the accused has also posted her mobile number on the fake facebook profile,” the DCP said.

Accordingly a case was registered by the police and investigation was initiated.

On the basis of technical analysis, the police team conducted a raid in Etah, UP and apprehended the accused. During interrogation, he disclosed that he was engaged with the victim a few months back, which eventually ended in a breakup. In order to take revenge, he created fake facebook accounts using her name and photos and uploaded her morphed photos with obscene descriptions.