Cyber police station to shield devotees from AI, dark web, social media scammers at Mahakumbh

For the first time, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to digitize the Mahakumbh on an unprecedented scale, introducing advanced technology to enhance the experience for millions of devotees. Alongside the ambitious digitization plan, extensive measures are being implemented to prevent online fraud and ensure cyber safety for visitors.

A cyber police station has been established in the fair area, designed to tackle threats such as misuse of AI, the dark web, and social media platforms. This initiative aims to safeguard devotees from potential cyber scams during the grand event. In a special move, a dedicated team of top cyber experts and officers from across the state has been formed to manage online security of the anticipated 45 crore devotees. These specialists will provide round-the-clock vigilance, ensuring a secure and seamless experience for pilgrims from India and abroad.

In a proactive move, the cyber security team has identified 44 suspicious websites and initiated action against them. To ensure the safety of devotees attending Mahakumbh 2025, a large-scale awareness campaign is underway. A dedicated helpline number, 1920, has been launched to provide information related to the event. Additionally, official government websites (with “.gov.in” in their domain) are being promoted for authentic information.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extensive preparations are being made to make Mahakumbh 2025 the grandest and most elevating event yet. Special attention is being paid by officials to ensure the security of every devotee during the event.To enhance safety measures, a special team of selected officers from across the state has been deployed in Mahakumbh Nagar to provide cyber security.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi shared here on Wednesday that detailed plans have been made to protect devotees from cyber fraud, including threats from fake and dark websites and malicious activities on social media. Experienced officers from the state have already taken charge, and cyber experts are now in position. Measures are in place to prevent any misuse of AI, social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Google. Suspicious activities, such as fake links used by fraudsters, are being closely monitored and neutralized.

Devotees are encouraged to report fake websites to local police stations, where the Cyber Police will take immediate action. A dedicated team of cyber experts is working tirelessly to ensure the online safety of over 45 crore devotees attending from across the country and abroad.The team is active both at their stations with laptops and computers, as well as with mobile units handling cases of fake websites and fraudulent social media accounts. They are particularly focused on preventing fraudsters who solicit money via AI, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram. Any such complaints will be addressed promptly, and strict action will be taken against these offenders.