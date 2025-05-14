CWC reiterates demand for special Parliament session, PM-chaired all-party meet

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), on Wednesday, reiterated its demand for a special session of Parliament to be convened by the government and also an all-party meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a detailed discussion on the Pahalgam incident, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan to stop all military operations on both fronts.

“The Congress Working Committee reiterates the demands already put forward by the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi – for an immediate all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the convening of a special session of Parliament. At this time of national crisis, the government must take the Opposition and the people of India into confidence,” a resolution adopted by the CWC said.

Asserting that “transparency, unity, and democratic dialogue are not weaknesses, but are the bedrock of strong and effective governance,” the CWC, which held an urgent meeting today, resolved that the “nation deserves answers, not evasion”.

Expressing its deepest condolences to the martyred soldiers, officers, civilians killed in Poonch, and their families, the CWC underlined that the nation stands united in grief and resolve.

“The Indian armed forces have time and again risen to the occasion, defending the sovereignty and integrity of our nation with valour. The Congress Party reiterates its complete support to our armed forces, ” it said.

“Strongly condemned the appalling statements of a senior BJP Minister towards a senior woman Army officer,” the CWC resolved that “such behaviour is not only disgraceful but undermines the dignity of our armed forces and the principles of gender respect within the military.”

Demanding immediate resignation of the concerned minister, the CWC called upon the government to initiate strict action under applicable laws.

Reasserting that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack remain at large, the CWC demanded their immediate apprehension and prosecution. “The government must explain how such lapse was allowed to occur and why necessary preventive measures were not taken despite clear warnings. National security cannot be managed through public relations exercises on television, it demands professional rigour, vigilance, and institutional accountability.”

“Equally surprising was the abrupt end to India’s retaliatory action against Pakistan, which has left behind a trail of unanswered questions. The sudden halt, without clarity or communication, has led to speculation and concern across the country. Adding to this is the deeply problematic statement by US President Donald Trump, who was the first to claim that a ceasefire was brokered with the use of trade threats and pressure on India,” said the CWC resolution asserting that the “Government of India’s silence on this matter is inexplicable and unacceptable”.

“Successive Indian governments, cutting across party lines, have firmly maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. President Trump’s assertion, unchallenged by the Modi Government, has internationalised a matter that must remain firmly within bilateral frameworks. This represents a dangerous and unprecedented hyphenation of India with Pakistan, which compromises our national position and prestige,” the resolution said.

The CWC also condemned the attempts by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to politicise Operation Sindoor. “Operation Sindoor was carried out by the country’s defence forces, and no political party can assert exclusive claims over it, as is being attempted by the BJP,” the party said.