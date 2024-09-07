CV Anand reinstated as Hyderabad CP

The Telangana government has brought back senior IPS officer CV Anand as Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad, transferring the incumbent K Srinivas Reddy to the post of Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement.

Anand was the CP of Hyderabad before the Election Commission of India suddenly transferred him ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

After the Congress government came to power, it had appointed K Srinivas Reddy as the CP of Hyderabad while CV Anand was made the in-charge of Anti-Corruption Bureau and Vigilance and Enforcement. The decision to bring back Anand came just ten days before the immersion of Ganesh idols in the city, which is usually a huge headache for Hyderabad police in view of the law and order and logistics.

With Anand reinstated as the CP of Hyderabad Commissionerate, this has created a curious situation since the newly appointed DGP, Dr Jitendra belongs to the 1992 batch of IPS while the new CP belongs to 1991 batch of the IPS.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is in charge of the home department and has come under attack for frequent transfers ever since he took up the administration. In recent times Hyderabad police was criticised even in the state Assembly as AIMIM and BRS leaders were vocal against the attempts of police to shut down night life in the city, post 10 pm.

The Chie Minister had to announce in the Assembly that night life culture would continue in the city as usual with restaurants allowed to stay open till 1 am in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad. There have also been complaints of police highhandedness on journalists and political activists during protests by students, job aspirants as well political agitation.

The other transfer orders issued today include Vijay Kumar, Additional DG (personnel) who was transferred to the post DG, Anti-Corruption Bureau which was also held by Anand. Mahesh M Bhagwat, Additional DGP, Law and Order, was given the additional charge of ADGP, Personnel and Welfare.