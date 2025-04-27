Custom officials arrest passenger with 2 kg of gold bars at Delhi airport

Custom officials have intercepted an Indian passenger carrying two kilograms of gold bars worth approximately Rs 1.91 crore with him at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, the Customs Department said on Sunday.

The passenger, a 40-year-old resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, was intercepted by the customs team based on his profiling. According to an official statement, action is being taken as per Customs law against the man who arrived in Delhi from Dubai on Friday.

He was stopped by the authorities at the exit of the green channel, the statement read.

Upon X-ray screening of his baggage, suspicious images were observed by the officials, while a check on the DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detector) revealed no beep sound from the passenger.

Later, upon detailed scrutiny of the baggage, the Customs officials recovered 2 kilograms of gold bars.