Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has developed a cost effective indigenous Mechanized Scavenging System that can be deployed in Tier I, Tier II and Tier III metro cities.

The developed system would help the “Manual Scavengers” skilling themselves on the latest technological advancements in Sewerage Maintenance Systems as well as enhance their efficiency, performance and safeguard them against intrusive pathogens.

CSIR claimed that the scavenging device was ideally suited for metro cities like Delhi. “It has also developed two more versions of the machine for tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” said Director General CSIR Shankar C Mande here on Friday.

While demonstrating the system to the top brass of three Delhi Municipal Corporations, he urged them to put this device into use. The CSIR said the indigenously developed mechanised scavenging system can handle the blockage caused by plastic and other non-biodegradable domestic thrown-away items, debris, intrusion of tree roots.

The Research Institute further explained the novelties of the system including “Utilisation of the slurry water for the jetting operation”, “Self-propelled Post cleaning inspection system”, “Disinfection of jetting pipe”, and “Built-in security features”.

The developed system is benchmarked with the market available system in India, and a number of features have been added which makes it first of its kind in India. The developed system is “very economic” and an important vehicle in the Swachh Bharat Mission, the CSIR said.