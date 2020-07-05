A Central Reserve Police Force convoy was once again targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama area on Sunday, in which a CRPF personnel was injured in a low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast.

The blast took place at Gongoo area of Pulwama in South Kashmir this morning as security forces were passing through the area, a police official said.

“A low intensity #IED blast occurred at #Pulwama. #One CRPF personnel suffered #injuries in his hands and is stable. Senior officers are on the spot. Further details shall follow,” the J&K police tweeted.

According to the official, a CRPF personnel suffered injuries in his hands due to the blast, but his condition is stated to be stable.

CRPF Personnel Injured In IED Blast In Jammu And Kashmir’s Pulwama

The security forces fired few shots in the air after the blast, the official said.

The explosion caused panic in the area. Additional security forces have reached the spot that has been cordoned off and a search operation launched.

Further details were awaited.