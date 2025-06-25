CRPF personnel fulfil brother’s duty at bride’s farewell in Maoist heartland of Chhattisgarh

A powerful gesture by Indian security forces in Puverti, the native village of dreaded Maoist commander Hidma, has come to symbolise a changing dynamic between the security establishment and tribal communities in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-affected Sukma district.

CRPF personnel stationed in the region attended the wedding of a local tribal bride, stepping in as symbolic brothers during her farewell ceremony. The village, long regarded as a Maoist stronghold and home to senior insurgent leaders like Hidma and Deva, witnessed scenes of joy, trust, and community bonding, offering a poignant contrast to its violent past.

CRPF jawans from the 150th Battalion, deployed for anti-Naxal operations in the region, joined villagers in celebrating the wedding, dancing and singing alongside them. As the bride prepared for her departure to her marital home, the jawans stepped forward to perform the customary ‘bidaai’ ritual, traditionally led by a bride’s brothers, offering blessings and emotional farewells.

“This moment was more than a ceremony; it was a bond of trust between the forces and the people,” said one of the elders in the village. The bride’s family reportedly had no close male relatives available, prompting the jawans to take on the role without hesitation.

Once considered a stronghold of Maoist activity, Puverti’s transformation into a site of community engagement is being seen as a testament to the government’s sustained efforts at peacebuilding and development in the region. With both the Centre and the state working in tandem to restore normalcy in Bastar, such emotional milestones are viewed as encouraging signs of social healing.

A senior CRPF officer, speaking to The Statesman, remarked, “Security is not just about arms and operations, it is equally about empathy and connection. Our goal is to build strong relationships and earn the trust of the communities we serve.” The gesture by security personnel has been widely hailed as a poignant symbol of the shifting dynamics in conflict-affected regions of southern Chhattisgarh, where compassion and coexistence are steadily replacing fear and alienation.

