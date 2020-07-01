One CRPF Head Constable and a civilian were killed after terrorists attacked a patrol party in North Kashmir’s Sopore on Wednesday morning.

In the attack, four CRPF personnel and a civilian had sustained injuries. However, one jawan and the civilian succumbed to their injuries. The rest injured have been shifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar of which two CRPF soldiers are critical.

The area has been cordoned off and search operation is underway. Search is on for the terrorists, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

We #lost one CRPF personnel and one civilian in a #terrorist #attack at #Sopore. Three CRPF personnel also got injured in the attack. Area has been cordoned off and search is on to nab the #terrorists. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the police rescued a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during the terrorist attack in Sopore’s Model town area.

The child was seen sitting beside the blood-splattered body of his grandfather, the civilian who got killed in the crossfire. The vehicle they were travelling in, coming from Sopore to Kupwara, was caught in the firing range of the terrorists. The old man, who was driving, stopped the car and got out to move away to a safe spot but got killed.

The Kashmir police also tweeted a photo of the child being carried to safety by a policeman.

This is the second attack on the CRPF in Sopore in the last three months. On April 18, terrorists fired at a CRPF party, killing three CRPF personnel.

Another major encounter is underway between the security forces and terrorists at Bilalabad area of Tral.

The encounter started after the police and other security forces got a specific tip off about the presence of militants in that area.

As the cordon was tightened around the place where terrorists were hiding, the security forces team came under a heavy volume of fire, triggering the encounter.

Meanwhile, an infiltration bid by terrorists was foiled in Keri area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri early today morning after a militant was killed by security forces.

According to sources quoted by ANI, terrorists opened fire after coming 400 meters inside the Line of Control (LoC).

Arms including one AK47 and magazines have been recovered and a search operation is underway.

On Tuesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Waghama area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The slain terrorists were involved in the killing of a CRPF personnel and a five-year-old boy on June 26.

This year, so far there have been several successful anti terror operations by the security forces that has led to the killing of many terrorists and their commanders.

On Monday, three terrorists including one Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Masood Ahmed Bhat, were killed in an encounter at Khulchohar in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

With Masood’s death, J-K police chief Dilbagh Singh said that the entire Doda district in Jammu region has become totally free of militancy once again.

According to the police, Masood, who was the last surviving terrorist of Doda, was involved in a rape case filed by Doda police and was on the run ever since. He later joined Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir.

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir police had said that 29 foreign terrorists are active in South Kashmir but assured that the security forces are experienced enough to deal with them and wipe out militancy from whole of South Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been continuously violating bilateral ceasefire along the LoC. Senior army officials say it is being done to provide fire cover to militants to facilitate their infiltration into India.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday said 48 terrorists have been killed in anti-terror operations in the month of June.

Giving details, he said 128 militants have been killed during this year so far, of which, 48 were killed in the month of June alone.

“Out of 128 terrorists killed during this year, 70 belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen, 20 each were from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the rest were from other terrorist outfits,” he said.