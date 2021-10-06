Crisis of character in society nowadays: HP Guv

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday said a ‘crisis of character’ is being witnessed in the society today and it is necessary to give the impression of character which we receive from home and by reading good books.

After releasing HP Public Service Commission member and senior journalist Rachna Gupta’s book, ‘Devdhara: Himachal Pradesh’, he said the book will pave a new way for the readers to learn, research, and explore information about the state.

“The habit of reading good books was a must and it should become a campaign. Books and magazines kept in a house are helpful in building the character of the new generation. Why don’t we all go to some school once a month and inspire students to read books,” he added.

He stated that this book was a quick reference book not only for the people of the state but also as a quick reference manual for the people visiting Himachal for various reasons.

He described the release of this book as ‘Manikanchan Yoga’ as it was a combination of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence of the country and the Golden Jubilee festival of Statehood of Himachal Pradesh.

Arlekar further stated that he had read this book and it had given clear information about the history, various events, characteristics of all the districts, geography and culture.

“The Britishers had distorted the facts and efforts should be made to ensure that these imposed assumptions did not become permanent. We must ensure development besides preservation of history,” he said.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, HP Public Service Commission chairman Ajay Kumar, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu were also present on the occasion among others.