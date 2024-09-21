Crimes against women uncontrollable, says Rahul slamming BJP over alleged police torture of Army officer, fiancee in Odisha

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has condemned the BJP-led government in Odisha, accusing it of fostering an environment where crimes against women are “uncontrollable and unbridled”.

His comments follow after an Army officer and his fiancee were allegedly tortured in police custody in Odisha’s Bharatpur. Reacting to the shocking incident, Gandhi highlighted the law and order concerns under BJP’s rule.

“The horrific incident that happened in Odisha has raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the country. An army officer who sought help from the police was brutally beaten, and his fiancée was tortured in custody. This heinous incident is a shame on all humanity. Under the BJP government, crimes against women have become completely uncontrolled and unbridled,” he alleged.

“When injustice thrives and finds shelter within the government system itself, then from whom should the common citizen look for help?” Gandhi asked, demanding strict action against the culprits to “set an example of justice and security before the people of India, especially women.

Former Army Chief and senior BJP leader VK Singh has also expressed outrage, calling on Odisha’s Chief Minister to act swiftly against the police personnel involved.

“Everyone must listen to Ankita Pradhan, fiancée of the Army officer, daughter of a retired Army officer. What happened to her in PS Bharatpur in Odisha is shameful and horrendous. The Chief Minister should take immediate action against the police personnel and all those shielding the criminals in uniform,” Singh tweeted.