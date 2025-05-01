“Credit goes to Rahul Gandhi…”: Sanjay Raut on Centre’s decision to conduct caste census

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday gave Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi the credit for the Centre’s decision to conduct a caste census.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said that the Congress leader has been demanding the caste census for ten years, and while the Union Cabinet has taken a decision to conduct the caste enumeration along with the national survey, the credit goes to Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement

“Rahul Gandhi has been talking about the caste census for the last ten years. The cabinet has taken this decision, but the credit goes to Rahul Gandhi,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, adding “the government is of Modi, but the system is of Rahul Gandhi and it will continue.”

Advertisement

He further asserted that after the Pahalgam attack, people started asking questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that is why a hasty decision (of conducting a caste census) was taken to divert attention.

The BJP-led NDA government’s decision to include caste enumeration in the next census came as a surprising move ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

As soon as the government announced the decision, a wave of celebration swept through the Congress party, with its leaders giving credit to Rahul Gandhi, who had long been raising this demand on every platform, be it Parliament or his election rallies.

Gandhi himself welcomed the decision and urged the government to provide a clear timeline for its implementation.

A large poster has also been put up outside the Congress headquarters, crediting Rahul Gandhi for “forcing the government” to act on the caste census. “Jhukti hai duniya, Jhukane wala chahiye…” (The world bows—if there’s someone who can make it),” read a line on the poster.