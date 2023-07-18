Credit for UP’s development goes to PM’s vision, CM’s mission: Rajnath Singh

A new chapter in the development of Uttar Pradesh is being written as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the mission of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Monday.

“CM Yogi is fully committed to building a new Uttar Pradesh,” he added

During the inauguration of two NH projects worth Rs 3300 crore at Maharishi University of Information Technology, IIM Road, Lucknow, the Defence Minister stated that Chief Minister Yogi has set the goal of making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollars economy, which will be achieved in the near future.

“Today, seven expressways are being constructed in the state. Along with this, three international airports are operational in the state.”

The Defence Minister continued by saying that the Prime Minister has set the target of making India’s economy the largest in the world by 2047.

“It is PM Modi’s charismatic leadership that India’s economy, which was ranked 11th in the world in terms of size before 2014, is now ranked fifth,” he remarked.

The Defence Minister emphasised that India ranks third in terms of procurement. “The world’s renowned financial firm Morgan Stanley has expressed confidence that in four years, i.e., by 2027, India’s economy will become the third largest economy in the world,” Singh added.

He said that infrastructure is being developed here to make Lucknow a world-class city. The highway inaugurated here will prove to be a milestone. With this, a large number of vehicles will be able to come, and people’s time will also be saved.

In the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways VK Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of Public Works Department Jitin Prasad, Social Welfare Department Minister Aseem Arun, and other leaders were present.