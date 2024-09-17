Crackdown on illegal drug trade yields 5 kg poppy husk and 25 grams of chitta in Himachal

In a major crackdown, Himachal Pradesh Police executed an operation against illegal drug trade in the Kangra, Nurpur, Chamba, Una, and Bilaspur districts and seized 5 kg poppy husk and 25 grams of chitta (heroin).

This was stated by an official spokesperson of the Police Department here on Tuesday.

The police filed four cases under the NDPS Act and impounded three vehicles linked to the narcotics trade, including two four-wheelers (XUV 300 and Alto) and one two-wheeler, he said.

Advertisement

Four additional cases were registered under the Excise Act, leading to the confiscation of 57 litres of illicit liquor, added the spokesperson.

Targeting the illegal drug trade, the state police conducted a series of meticulously coordinated raids across multiple districts on September 15, he said, adding that the districts covered in the operation include eight specific locations in Kangra, ten in Nurpur, seven in Chamba, six in Una, and 11 in Bilaspur.

“This unprecedented action, executed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, involved 42 teams, each operating simultaneously at 42 locations. The teams, comprising Investigation Officers and other personnel, were led by Inspector General (IG), Northern Range (NR), with strategic support from a special team stationed at PHQ,” he said.

The primary aim was to seize narcotic substances and secure critical evidence to dismantle larger trafficking networks, identify key operators, and trace their assets, he added.

One suspect’s residence was discovered to be built on encroached government land, prompting formal communication to the local authorities for further action, he revealed.

“Eight individuals were apprehended in connection with these cases. A dedicated team is now scrutinizing digital devices and other materials seized during the raids to establish both forward and backward linkages, as well as uncover properties owned by the main figures in the illegal trade. The findings from mobile forensic analyses will be pursued with heightened focus,” he said.

In a broader crackdown on the drug menace and habitual offenders, eight new proposals for Preventive Detention under the PITNDPS Act have been submitted to the PHQ in the past 10 days, a significant increase from the three approved till date in H.P, he said, adding that these proposals are being forwarded to the state government this week to secure Detention Orders against repeat offenders.

Furthermore, for the first time in Himachal Pradesh, approximately 40 individuals -addicts and those involved in small-scale NDPS cases were encouraged to undergo treatment for de-addiction and rehabilitation as per section 64A of the NDPS Act, in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

“This initiative aims to distinguish addicts, who are seen as victims, from large-scale offenders under the NDPS Act. The goal is to assist in their recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration into society. These individuals will be closely monitored and regularly motivated to complete their treatment, serving as a model for other addicts to seek help,” said he.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has called upon the citizens to maintain heightened awareness and proactively report any illicit activities linked to narcotics, so that with unified and collective effort we can endeavour to create a drug-free Himachal Pradesh.