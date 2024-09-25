CPM takes Kerala CM’s line, not to conduct probe against his secretary

The CPI-M has decided not to conduct any party-level investigation against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P Sasi on the allegations made by P V Anwar MLA.

The CPI-M state secretariat is learned to have evaluated the political situation in connection with the ongoing controversy surrounding P Sasi and ADGP M R Ajith Kumar at a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday and came to the conclusion that there was no need to remove either Sasi or Ajith Kumar from their respective position

The secretariat has decided that there should be no party inquiry against P Sasi on the complaints of CPI-M-backed independent MLA PV Anwar. The Left party’s secretariat meeting also decided not to hastily remove ADGP MR Ajith Kumar from the charge of law and order. It has been decided that action can be taken against the ADGP based on the investigation reports.

Advertisement

It has been pointed out that the party’s state secretariat has endorsed the stance taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the matter.

Vijayan defended Sasi, who has been consistently targeted by the MLA. He previously asserted that Sasi is doing exemplary work as his political secretary, adhering to party directives.

The chief minister, at a press conference held last week, also said no immediate action would be taken against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, who allegedly met the RSS leaders. No one is going to be removed just because someone has levelled an allegation, the chief minister said.