CPM leader refuses to endorse ‘Pinarayi Vijayan a blessing from God’ statement

CPI-M Kerala Secretary MV Govindan on Friday refused to endorse Cooperation Minister VN Vasavn’s proclamation that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a blessing from God.

At a press conference in Kannur, Govindan laughed at the media query seeking his response to Minister Vasavan’s statement terming “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a gift of God to Kerala.”

“The communist party does not worship individuals,” Govindan said.

“Jawaharlal Nehru had once surprised one and all by declaring he was going to build a temple. But Nehru is an atheist. How can he build a temple – people wondered. Then Nehru said the temple he was going to build was a Public Sector Undertaking. So only he (Vasavan) can explain what he meant,” Govindan added.

Vasavan had termed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as a gift of God to Kerala at a venue of the Nava Kerala Sadas.

“It is Pinarayi, who protected Kerala during floods and Covid. Opposition leaders can’t do anything against him. People in Kerala will line up in protection of Pinarayi. Who dares to touch Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister, who is a blessing for Kerala from God,” said Vasavan.

Later, the Minister clarified that he was only quoting the late Philipose Mar Chrysostom, the Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church.

“It was Philipose Mar Chrysostom, who said Pinarayi Vijayan was God’s blessing to Kerala,” Vasavan explained.

“Late Philipose Mar Chrysostom said during the floods that he would have been washed away but Pinarayi Vijayan saved him,” Vasavan further said.