CPM Kerala secretary dismisses rumours on VS Achuthanandan’s exclusion from party state committee

CPI- M Kerala M secretary MV Govindan has dismissed rumours of excluding veteran party leader VS Achuthanandan in the party’s state committee.

In an interview given to a Malayalam daily, Govindan said that the speculations that senior party leader VS Achuthanandan was removed from the special invitee position in the CPI-M state Committee are not true to facts. “VS will continue to be a special invitee in the state Committee,” he said.

“The claim that VS is being excluded from the state committee is absurd. The senior leader is receiving medical care.He was also a special invitee in the last state committee. Once a person crosses 75 years of age, they are no longer part of the committee, but respected leaders like VS will remain special invitees until the Party Congress makes a different decision,” he said .He also clarified that the list of invitees will be published after the party Congress to be held in Madura in April.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M Pathanamthitta district committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss action to be taken against senior leader A. Padmakumar, who expressed his dissatisfaction over being left out of the party’s state committee.

Senior CPI-M leader and former MLA A Padmakumar has expressed his dissatisfaction over being denied elevation to party’s state committee and the decision to include Health Minister Veena George as a special invitee to the CPI-M state committee.

He came out in the open expressing his disappointment over being excluded from the state committee . He publicly stated that despite his “52 years of service”, he was “passed over” at conference for a seat in state committee.

“Deceit, betrayal, insult — 52 years of dues. Lal Salaam,” Padmkumar wrote in a Facebook post after being denied elevation to the CPI-M state committee at the party’s state conference, which concluded in Kollam on Sunday.