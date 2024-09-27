CPM cuts all ties with independent Kerala MLA accusing him of pushing right-wing agenda

A day after he unleashed a blistering attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the left government, CPI-M severed links with independent MLA from the Nialambur constituency PV Anvar.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, CPI-M Kerala secretary MV Govindan said his party has cut all ties with Anvar and he will no longer be part of the LDF, and that neither the CPI-M nor the LDF will have any connections with him. “We have severed all ties with Anvar. He has been spreading false propaganda about the Chief Minister and the party, acting in tandem with the bourgeoisie media,” he said.

Calling Anvar a tool of the right-wing and accusing him of trying to undermine the party and government, Govindan asked all party workers to rise against Anvar’s anti-party activities. “We cannot take any action against Anvar, who is not even a party member,” he added.

He said Anvar lacks a clear understanding of the party’s policies since he’s not a member of the party and hasn’t worked in any party-affiliated organisation.

"Anvar, who hails from a family with a legacy of Congress activism, has been making waves with his accusations against the party and government. However, his actions don't reflect the sentiments of the common people," he said.

Govindan emphasized that the party has given due consideration to Anvar’s issues and has a policy of investigating matters raised. Despite Anvar not being a party member, he was given consideration but continued to raise allegations against the party and the left government

MV Govindan dismissed Anvar’s allegations as baseless and severely criticised him for undermining the Left government by providing ammunition to its opponents. “Anvar has become a tool in the hands of right-wing parties. All party workers who love the party should rise against Anvar’s anti-party activities,” Govindan said.

The CPI-M leader also criticised Anvar’s political journey, noting that he couldn’t secure a position as MLA when he was with the Congress. “He only became an MLA with the support of the Left Front, yet he has no experience working with CPI- M’s major unions or programmes.

Virtually ending his association with the ruling LDF, Anvar on Thursday lashed out at CM Vijayan, accusing him of misleading the public and demanding that he give up the charge of the Home department

Anvar, who was the most loyal of his own camp, has unleashed harsh words that Pinarayi Vijayan had never heard even during the height of sectarianism when the VS Achuthanandan faction was at the helm of affairs in the party