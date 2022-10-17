Follow Us:
Statesman News Service | Jammu | October 17, 2022 6:31 pm

CPM, AAP seek rollback of power tariff hike in J&K

Representational Photo

Expressing serious concern over the hike in power tariff by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Monday said the electricity woes continue unabated in the region while the electricity tariff has been hiked arbitrarily.
He urged upon the  LG administration to revisit this issue for its immediate roll back.
The administration has hiked electricity tariff at a time when the people in the region are facing a distressing economic situation due to continuous lockdowns and uncertainty, Tarigami said.
Hike in electricity tariff will adversely impact poor domestic consumers, medium and small industries. At a time when the economy of the region is in doldrums, such decisions will only be burdening the poor people, he added.
The AAP has also criticised power tariff hike.
