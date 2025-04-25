CPI(M) seeks firm action against harassment of J-K students, traders

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday urged the government to “curb divisive moves” and initiate “firm action” against those indulging in disruptive activities across states by harassing students and traders belonging to Jammu and Kashmir.

“At a time when the whole country has unitedly come out against the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, there are reports of threats and harassment of students and traders belonging to Jammu and Kashmir in different states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra. In Dehradun, due to the threats and an ultimatum issued by a communal outfit, many Kashmiri students have left for their homes,” the CPI(M) politburo said in a statement.

The Left party further pointed out, “There is also a vicious campaign in social media targeting the Kashmiris and the minority community. The whole country has seen how Kashmiris have, with one voice, denounced and protested against the terrorist outfit.”

Asserting that such activities were only helping the agenda of the terrorists, the CPI(M) urged the authorities concerned to take “firm action against those who are indulging in such disruptive activities.”

“There should be no leniency shown to those who try to divide and disrupt people’s unity that has been forged,” the Left party said.

Earlier Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had also raised the issue of safety of Kashmiri students across other states.

Media reports have said that since the Pahalgam attack, students from Jammu and Kashmir, studying in different states, were allegedly being subjected to severe harassment and forced to leave their rented apartments or university hostels.