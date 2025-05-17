CPI(M) puts aside reservations against govt to consent on participation in multi-party outreach

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Saturday consented to be a part of multi-party delegation to expose Pak-sponsored terror saying “in national interest” it is putting aside its reservations on government’s perpetual refusal to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The government has called the leader of our Party in the Rajya Sabha and informed him about the various delegations that it has decided to send to different countries as part of its diplomatic outreach. Despite our reservations mentioned above and while reiterating our above demands, in the larger national interest we feel obliged to be part of such a delegation,” the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement.

“The Communist Party of India (Marxist) feels that it is unfortunate that the Prime Minister and his government refused to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent developments,” the Left party said.

Asserting that “the Prime Minister instead chose to call a meeting of the Chief Ministers of only the BJP-NDA ruled states to brief them about ‘Operation Sindoor,’” the CPI(M) said: “This is discriminatory, especially on an issue of national importance. We demand that the government call a meeting of all the Chief Ministers of the country, including those from the opposition, for such a briefing.”

The government had on Saturday formally announced its decision to dispatch multiple delegations of Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum to major world capitals for a diplomatic outreach to expose Pakistan’s hand in the recent Pahalgam terror attack and to mobilise global support against cross-border terrorism.