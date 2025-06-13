CPI(M) condoles Air India crash victims, demands thorough inquiry

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Friday expressed “deep sadness” over the tragic Air India flight crash from Ahmedabad to London, which claimed the lives of 265 people.

The Left party also demanded a “thorough inquiry” into the crash to determine the causes and identify those responsible.

“The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is deeply saddened by the tragic crash of the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, which resulted in the death of 265 people. It expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of all the passengers, crew members, medical students, and doctors who lost their lives in the accident,” the CPI(M) said in a statement.

“The Government of India must initiate a thorough inquiry into the crash and ensure that adequate safety measures are implemented to prevent such tragedies in the future,” the party further said.

An Air India plane, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, Thursday crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff, killing almost everyone except one on board. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the dead.

“The aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, plunged into a residential complex near BJ Medical College, killing 241 people on board. There were 230 passengers, 10 crew members, and two pilots on the flight. One person — the passenger of seat No. 11A — survived the crash,” reports said, quoting officials.

However, quoting Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai, media reports had said that 265 bodies had reached the civil hospital. News reports also said that the dead included five MBBS students.

Asserting that the nation mourns the loss of lives and seeks answers about the circumstances surrounding the crash, the CPI(M) has also emphasised the need for adequate safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.