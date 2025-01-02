CPI Rejects Manipur CM Biren Singh’s apology, demands his resignation amid governance Crisis

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has dismissed Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s recent apology for the ethnic violence in the state, demanding his immediate resignation.

The CPI attributed the ongoing crisis in the state to a “complete breakdown of governance” blaming the state government for failing to ensure law and order, protect its citizens, and foster justice.

“The apology from Chief Minister N Biren Singh acknowledges the severity of the crisis and underscores the government’s total inability to address the issues affecting the people of Manipur,” the

CPI said in a statement on Thursday.

The CPI accused the Manipur government of neglecting meaningful reconciliation efforts. According to the party, no steps have been taken to bridge the social divides exacerbated by the violence. “There has been no real effort to bring communities together or to heal the wounds inflicted by this prolonged crisis,” the CPI noted, adding that the government has shown “no willingness” to involve other political parties in finding a comprehensive resolution.

The Left party further criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur or directly engaging with the crisis. “Prime Minister Modi’s refusal to visit the state or address the crisis reflects his indifference to the sufferings of the people. This inaction from the Central government has worsened the situation,” the statement added.

The party insisted that Chief Minister Biren Singh’s resignation is essential to restoring public trust. “Manipur needs accountable governance. His resignation is crucial to pave the way for a new,

people-centered approach to resolving the crisis,” the CPI emphasized.

Manipur has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May 2023, sparked by tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities over issues related to Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and land rights. The violence has claimed over 250 lives, displaced thousands, and led to the destruction of homes and property across the state.