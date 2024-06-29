CPI puts CP-M in a spot, says ‘underworld connection’ in Kannur insult to red flag

Putting the CPI-M in a spot, CPI Kerala Secretary Binoy Viswam on Saturday issued a strong statement in the wake of the underworld allegations linked to CPI-M strongman P Jayarajan. He said the news coming from Kannur is an insult to red flag.

Binoy Viswam said that the Left families cannot tolerate the knowledge that the people who pretend to be protectors of the movement are agents of the underworld.

“The news coming from Kannur hurts the relatives of the communist movement. It is the traditional soil of Kayyur, Karivallur and Thillankeri. The stories of gold busting and underworld rampage coming out from there, is an insult to the red flag,” said Viswam.

“The relatives of the Left cannot tolerate the knowledge that those who wear the guise of saviours of the Left on social media are stewards of the underworld,” added Viswam.

Binoy’s statement comes at a time when the CPI-M has been embroiled in a controversy raised by former DYFI leader Manu Thomas, who has accused P Jayarajan’s son Jain Raj of controlling a gang involved in illegal gold business.

Manu Thomas, former Kannur district president of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). has accused the party of having an “unholy nexus” with criminal gangs and gold smuggling networks.

Thomas has specifically alleged that party state committee member P Jayarajan’s son Jain Raj and Akash Thillankeri, a CPI-M worker accused in several criminal cases including murder, control various gangs in the Kannur district and are involved in gold smuggling activities.

The former DYFI leader has demanded a high-level inquiry by central agencies into the alleged criminal connections within the CPI-M. His revelations have received support from both the Congress and the BJP leadership in Kannur.

Responding to Manu Thomas’ serious allegations, P Jayarajan has said that he will take legal action against Manu.

Akash Thillankeri, in a comment under a Facebook post of Red Army page, wrote: “Don’t think that one can say anything against the party. It won’t take long for the Kannur party to make him understand. Then the businessmen and media who are now with him won’t be there to protect him.”