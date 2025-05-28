CPI MP seeks all-party support to initiate impeachment against Justice Varma

CPI MP and Leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, P Sandosh Kumar has written to presidents of all political parties, demanding their support in initiating impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court, who has been indicted by a Supreme Court-appointed probe panel after the recovery of burnt cash from his residence in Delhi.

In the letter, he stated, “If proven true, these allegations are not only a gross betrayal of public trust but also a serious affront to the integrity of our judicial institutions.” He urged all political parties to rise above partisanship and take constitutional responsibility to safeguard the credibility of India’s judiciary.

The letter underscores the need for Parliament to act decisively in light of such serious allegations, invoking the provisions of Article 124 and Article 218 of the Constitution of India to initiate impeachment proceedings.

The CPI MP emphasized that the legislature cannot be a silent spectator when such grave questions of judicial propriety and public accountability are raised.

Beyond the immediate case, Mr Sandosh Kumar called for a “nationwide political dialogue on making the judiciary more accountable, inclusive, and socially representative.” He highlighted that the judiciary remains opaque in its appointments and largely unrepresentative in terms of caste, gender, and regional diversity.

“Our courts must reflect the plural character of Indian society. Accountability mechanisms for the higher judiciary are long overdue. What we are facing today is not an isolated case of alleged corruption—it is a systemic failure that demands both institutional reform and democratic will,” said Mr Sandosh Kumar.

A press release from the CPI Parliamentary Party said the party has consistently championed democratic accountability across institutions and reiterates its demands for the establishment of a constitutionally independent mechanism to oversee judicial conduct and integrity.