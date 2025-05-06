CPI-ML MP Raja Ram urges action against online harassment of women

CPI-ML MP Raja Ram Singh on Tuesday wrote to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, demanding immediate action against the online harassment and trolling of women.

Singh stated that it is a matter of national concern that citizens who speak out against hate-mongers and advocate for justice and harmony are being subjected to online threats and digital mob lynching.

Advertisement

“This is a complete failure of the online safety system and a betrayal of our constitutional values,” he said.

Advertisement

The MP urged the Minister and the NCW Chairperson to take strict action against individuals and groups running such hate and harassment campaigns.

He also called for full support and protection for conscientious women who bravely speak out against communal hatred and divisive rhetoric.

“Himanshi Narwal, who lost her husband in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and Shaila Negi, who courageously stood up to a hateful mob in Nainital, are facing toxic social media propaganda and threats for calling out hate and advocating peace. This is deeply concerning,” he added.