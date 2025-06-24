CPI (ML) concludes state meet in Ranchi, charts July mobilisation and membership drive

The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation concluded its two-day state committee meeting on Tuesday at the Old Vidhan Sabha Hall in Ranchi. The meeting, held on 23–24 June, brought together state committee members from across Jharkhand and laid out an expansive roadmap for organizational consolidation and grassroots mobilisation in the coming months.

In a strategic push to strengthen its mass base, the CPI(ML) resolved to accelerate its membership campaign and complete all district-level conferences by September. The party will observe a July Campaign from 21 to 28 July—spanning the death anniversary of veteran leader A.K. Roy to the martyrdom day of Charu Mazumdar—focusing on branch-level restructuring and mass enrollment drives.

A significant part of the agenda focused on mobilising workers and amplifying resistance against the Centre’s controversial labour policies. The party reaffirmed its opposition to the four new labour codes, terming them “anti-worker and pro-corporate,” and announced statewide torch processions on 8 July, ahead of the nationwide labour strike on 9 July. These actions are part of the ongoing Mazdoor Sangharsh Yatra, aimed at voicing the concerns of unorganised and marginalised workers.

The meeting also witnessed a major expansion in the party’s support base, with hundreds of RTI activists, social workers, and grassroots political organisers from Ranchi’s Kanke block formally joining CPI(ML). The new members, associated with movements for land, forest rights, and civil liberties, were welcomed by Politburo member and former MLA Vinod Kumar Singh and current MLA Bablu Mahato, who presented them with the party flag.

“Today, when constitutional values and democratic rights are under siege, and repression on activists is intensifying, CPI(ML) will stand firmly with the people and expand its struggle-based politics,” said Comrade Vinod Kumar Singh.

In his address, Bablu Mahato said the party had always fought for public issues, recalling Ranchi’s legacy as a site of struggle—from the Doranda firing to more recent people’s movements. “The entry of new comrades will further strengthen both the party and people’s resistance,” he added.

On the tribal rights front, CPI(ML) demanded immediate implementation of the PESA Act and recognition of the Sarna religious code, accusing the Jharkhand government of delaying critical legislation for Adivasi communities. The party pledged to intensify mass mobilisation on these demands in the coming months.

The state committee meeting was attended by CPI(ML) Jharkhand state secretary Manoj Bhakt, Politburo member Vinod Kumar Singh, Central Committee members Haldhar Mahato, Geeta Mandal, Shubhendu Sen, R.D. Manjhi, Rajkumar Yadav, Mohan Dutt, Jayanti Chaudhary, Ravindra Bhuiyan, and Kartik Hadi, among others.

Among the notable new entrants were Sarfaraz Ansari, Rehan Ansari, Jafar Ansari, Prof. Bhandi Prakash Oraon, women’s rights campaigner Soni Devi, and land rights activists Rudra Kachhap and Suresh Oraon—representing the growing intersection between grassroots activism and organised Left politics in Jharkhand.

With labour resistance, tribal assertion, and democratic values at the centre of its political line, CPI(ML)’s state committee meet signals a renewed phase of ground-up mobilisation and expansion of political alliances across Jharkhand.