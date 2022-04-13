CPI (M) will go for State-wise alliances: Sitaram Yechury

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today said his party would go for State-wise alliances with other parties to achieve the objective of “isolation and defeat of the BJP,” identified at the party’s 23rd Congress held at Kannur in Kerala.

The CPI (M) Congress, which elected Yechury party general secretary for the third consecutive term, passed a political resolution that the BJP Government must be defeated for pursuing policies undermining Constitutional institutions.

Briefing the press about the Party Congress deliberations, Yechury said his party was in touch with other political parties but the alliances would be at the State level only. The national level political fronts took shape after general elections only, he said.

Asked about his party’s attitude towards Trinamul Congress, West Bengal’s ruling party, he said his party cadres were under attack by the Trinamul Congress members. It is for Trinamul Congress to decide its attitude towards the CPI (M), he said.

Yechury said the five-day party congress from 6 to 10 April, adopted the political resolution with near unanimity, while the 85-member Central Committee and a 17-member politburo were elected unanimously. The Central Committee has 15 women members.

To achieve the party’s objective, he said, the party would work to strengthen itself; and work for Left unity and a Left Alternative. The party would simultaneously work for a Left and democratic front involving social and people’s movements to bring together all anti-BJP votes.

The party congress adopted 22 resolutions to highlight and amplify the CPI (M) stand on various urgent issues.

The draft political resolution had received 4001 pre-Congress

amendments by Party members across the country. Additionally, 390 amendments and 12 suggestions were made by delegates attending the Party Congress.

All these were considered and the draft resolution will be enriched by incorporating the accepted amendments, he said.