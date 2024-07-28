CPI (M) condemns bus fare hike in Himachal Pradesh

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday strongly condemned the state government’s decision to increase the minimum bus fare from Rs 5 to Rs 12, raise school bus fares by 50 per cent, and increase the rates for concessional yellow cards, smart cards, and Samman cards.

The party demanded that the government immediately withdraw the decision.

“Otherwise, the party will mobilise the people and protest against the government’s decision to impose an economic burden on the general public,” cautioned former Shimla Mayor Sanjay Chauhan.

“Due to the lack of railway lines in the state, bus service is the only means of transport. The public in both rural and urban areas can travel only by bus. Therefore, if the bus fare is increased, people, especially farmers, labourers, students, employees, women, and youth, will be severely affected,” he reasoned.

The government, he said, is claiming that the fare hike is intended to bring Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) out of financial losses.

“The reality is different, and the state government’s policy of privatisation in the transport sector is mainly responsible for this. It has resulted in a reduction in the number of buses and routes in the public sector. Permits are being issued to private bus operators for most of the profitable routes,” he said.

“As a result, HRTC is left with only 2,573 routes and 3,150 buses, while private operators manage most bus routes with around 8,300 buses. Additionally, profitable routes are being given to private operators, forcing HRTC to bear the losses,” he added.

Chauhan said that the significant increase in minimum and school bus fares will have a very adverse effect in urban areas, especially in cities like the capital, Shimla, which are already facing severe traffic problems.

“Due to this bus fare increase, people will prefer private vehicles for school, office, and other needs. This will exacerbate traffic congestion and pollution in the city. The party demands that the government, in fulfilling its responsibility as a welfare state, immediately withdraw this decision to increase bus fares. Additionally, the government should strengthen public sectors like HRTC and provide better transport facilities to the public,” Chauhan said.