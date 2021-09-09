CPI (M) alleges attacks on its offices in Tripura by ruling BJP cadre; seeks Union Home Ministry’s intervention

The CPI (M) today alleged that the Tripura ruling party BJP had unleashed violence against the CPI (M) and the Left Front cadres and offices.

In a statement, the CPI (M) politburo said that among the offices which were damaged or burnt down were the Udaipur sub-divisional office, Gomati district committee office and the West Tripura district committee office.

“The most brazen attack was on the state committee office in Agartala. They have ransacked the ground and first floors of the office, burnt two office cars and broken the bust of Dasarath Deb, a revered leader of the people of Tripura,” the CPI (M) politburo said.

Even the media was not spared with attacks on the offices of an electronic media channel `PN-24 News’ and a newspaper ‘Pratibadi Kalam’. The office of the newspaper `Daily Desharkatha’, which is supported by the CPI (M), was also damaged, the Left party said.

The CPI (M) alleged that police had remained silent bystanders when the attacks took place. These attacks took place because the ruling party has tried and failed to suppress the activities of the main Opposition in the state, the CPI (M) said.

The CPI (M) has demanded that the Central government, in particular the Home Ministry, should intervene immediately to ensure that the rule of law prevails and the rights of citizens are protected in Tripura.