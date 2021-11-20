CPI, CPI(M) hail farmers movement for securing repeal of the controversial farm laws

The CPI and the CPI (M) today hailed the farmers’ movement for securing the repeal of the three controversial farm laws and endorsed the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s decision to wait for the Parliamentary approval of the decision.

In a statement, the CPI (M) politburo said it “salutes the historic victory of the year-long spirited, inspiring and courageous struggle by the kisans under the leadership of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.”

The National Secretariat of the CPI said it “congratulates the farmers and their organisations for their historic victory which they achieved through a prolonged and determined struggle supported by all sections of society. Their relentless struggle forced the government to repeal farm laws, but it must be ensured that the laws are repealed by Parliament in its coming winter session itself.”

The All India Forward Bloc General Secretary Debabrata Biswas said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement can be only termed as wisdom that came late.