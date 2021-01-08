Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the Covid-19 vaccines ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’ are on the verge of being available in the country. Second nationwide dry run is to be held in 736 districts across 33 States/UTs tomorrow.

Interacting with Health ministers of States/UTs to review preparedness and seek their personal leadership in glitch-free dry run of 8 January, Dr Harsh Vardhan urged all State health ministers to personally keep tab on disinformation regarding the approved vaccines: “Miscreants might derail the whole exercise, set the clock back by years,” he said.

“Let us ensure effective National Immunisation Day on 17 January to sustain India’s Polio-Free status, he said. The Health Minister, while addressing a Press conference, said, “Covid-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin are on the verge of being available in the country. Our efforts are to ensure seamless last-mile delivery of the vaccine.”

The Union Health minister said this after his meeting with the health ministers of all states & UTs. He further informed that the feedback on the dry run of the Covid- 19 vaccine in 4 states was reviewed. “We have made improvements based on the feedback. Tomorrow (8 January), a dry run will be done in 33 states & Union Territories,” Harsh Vardhan said.

The Minister further stated that some priority groups have been decided for vaccination as advised by the experts’ group formed by PM Narendra Modi.

Government sources said that the transportation of the Covid-19 vaccine will begin by today or tomorrow. The Centre has allowed passenger aircraft to transport vaccines. Pune will be the central hub from where vaccine distribution will take place. 41 destinations across the country have been finalised for delivery of vaccines, the govt sources said.