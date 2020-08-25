Keeping the focus on “Test, Track and Treat” strategy, India has tested nearly 3.7 crore cumulative COVID-19 samples so far. With India’s strong resolve to rapidly increase the number of daily tests, the cumulative testing as on date has reached 3,68,27,520.

With 9,25,383 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Tests Per Million have seen a sharp rise to 26,685.

As the first step towards timely identification, prompt isolation & effective treatment, higher testing also results in limiting the spread of infection.

Starting from a single lab at Pune, India’s testing lab network has seen a substantial widening with a total of 1524 labs today.

The 986 labs in the government sector and 538 private labs include:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 787 (Govt: 459 + Private: 328)

TrueNat based testing labs: 619 (Govt: 493 + Private: 126)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 118 (Govt: 34 + Private: 84)

