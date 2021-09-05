Covid vaccination coverage crosses 68.46 crores

With over 4.1 lakh active cases of COVID-19, the total number of coronavirus affected people crossed 3.29 crore on Sunday and covid vaccination coverage also surpassed the cumulative figure of 68.46 crores.

Though the weekly positivity rate has seen an increase in the past fortnight, it is still at 2.62 %. The positivity rate of Covid 19 has remained less than 3 % for the past 72 days. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.45 %, which is less than the weekly positivity rate and almost half of the past 90 consecutive days, said a senior officer of the Union Health Ministry. India’s recovery rate has also increased to 97.42 %.

The testing capacity across the country has also been expanded with 17.47 lakh tests during the past 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 53 Cr cumulative tests, which is only next to the USA that has conducted nearly 59 crore tests.

The Union government has so given more than 66.89crore vaccine doses to states and Union Territories free of cost channel through direct state procurement category. Another more than 1.56 Cr doses are in the pipeline. States and Union Territories still have more than 4.37Cr unutilized COVID Vaccine doses.